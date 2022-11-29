Andhra Pradesh High Court advocates protest Judges’ transfers

November 29, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

Following a call given by the Andhra Pradesh Advocates Joint Action Committee, advocates of the Andhra Pradesh High Court staged a protest during the lunch hour against the transfer of High Court Judges on the High Court premises, here on November 29 (Tuesday).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a release by the JAC, the advocates sought reconsideration of the transfer orders by the Collegium. Later, the advocates submitted a representation to the Chief Justice of HC.

The JAC has decided to stage a protest daily hereafter during lunch break and also meet the State Governor and Collegium led by the Chief Justice of India soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The JAC asked all the Bar associations in the state to stage protests at their respective courts against the transfer of HC judges. JAC convenors J. Sravan Kumar, Y.K. Rao, G.V. Sivaji and Prasad Babu led the protest.

AP HC judges Justice Battu Devanand and Justice D Ramesh were recently transferred to other states.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US