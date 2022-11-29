Andhra Pradesh High Court advocates protest Judges’ transfers

November 29, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Following a call given by the Andhra Pradesh Advocates Joint Action Committee, advocates of the Andhra Pradesh High Court staged a protest during the lunch hour against the transfer of High Court Judges on the High Court premises, here on November 29 (Tuesday).

According to a release by the JAC, the advocates sought reconsideration of the transfer orders by the Collegium. Later, the advocates submitted a representation to the Chief Justice of HC.

The JAC has decided to stage a protest daily hereafter during lunch break and also meet the State Governor and Collegium led by the Chief Justice of India soon.

The JAC asked all the Bar associations in the state to stage protests at their respective courts against the transfer of HC judges. JAC convenors J. Sravan Kumar, Y.K. Rao, G.V. Sivaji and Prasad Babu led the protest.

AP HC judges Justice Battu Devanand and Justice D Ramesh were recently transferred to other states.