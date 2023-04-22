Andhra Pradesh High Court advocate writes to Union Home Secretary for probe into attack on Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy

April 22, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) High Court advocate Gudapati Lakshminarayana wrote a letter to Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting him to order an inquiry into the alleged attack on former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy at Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district on April 21.

He also complained that the police misused their powers under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offenses) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and violated the standing orders related to VVIP security.

Mr. Lakshminarayana alleged that the A.P. police were misusing and abusing Section 151 of the CrPC in order to please their political bosses and senior officials. The police were invoking the powers conferred by Section 151 only against the Opposition leaders to snub them and to suppress any form of democratic dissent.

“The same Section was not being used against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders. Rather, the police were instigating, aiding and supporting YSRCP leaders’ attacks on meetings and roadshows organised by the Opposition parties,” he alleged.

During Mr. Naidu’s visit to Yerragondapalem on Friday, the police sided with the miscreants and anti-social elements who mingled with YSRCP leaders and cadres.

The consequence was the attack on Mr. Naidu’s convoy. But for the timely action by National Security Guards (NSG) personnel, Mr. Naidu would be injured in the stone-pelting that happened in the presence of police.

However, NSG commanding officer Santosh Kumar suffered a bleeding injury as he was hit by stones that were apparently aimed at the TDP president.

Police gave prior information about Mr. Naidu’s tour to the protestors and they did not stop the miscreants in spite of knowing their intention to foment trouble.

As per A.P. Police Standing Orders 325 and 326, it was the duty and responsibility of the local police to provide security to the VVIPs but they failed in properly discharging their duty. Keeping all these in view, Mr. Bhalla should get the incident probed thoroughly, Mr. Lakshminarayana appealed.