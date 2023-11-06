ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourns Kodi Kathi case to November 15

November 06, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Accused Srinivasa Rao has moved the High Court, seeking a bail by setting aside the orders of the Special Judge for Trial of NIA Cases in Visakhapatnam

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court | Photo Credit: File Photo

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Justice U. Durga Prasad Rao and Justice Kiranmayee Mandava on November 6 (Monday) heard the bail petition filed by J. Srinivasa Rao, the accused in Kodi Kathi case and adjourned it to November 15. 

Srinivasa Rao, who allegedly attacked then Opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with a Kodi Kathi (a small knife tied to cocks during cockfights) at the Visakhapatnam airport on October 25, 2018, approached the High Court with an appeal to enlarge him on bail by setting aside the orders of the Special Judge for Trial of NIA Cases, Visakhapatnam, who said Srinivas was not entitled to bail because of the provisions of Section 6A(b) of Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act of 1982. 

Advocate Abdul Saleem contended in the petition that his client (Srinivasa Rao) had been in judicial remand for about five years since he was produced before the court on the day of the offence and even if the trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him under Section 3A(1)(a) of The Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982 for 10 years, he (the accused) is eligible for bail on completion of the sentence for five years in prison as per the judgment of the Supreme Court in Supreme Court Legal Aid Committee v/s Union of India. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner’s counsel further said that a speedy trial was a fundamental right of the accused and it was emphasised by the Supreme Court in an array of judgments.

An undertrial prisoner cannot be made to wait for the conclusion of the trial for an indefinite period as pre-conviction detention is punitive in nature to a certain extent and goes against the settled principle of criminal jurisprudence that the accused is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty, the apex court had observed. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US