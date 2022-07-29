Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: High Court adjourns judges’ abuse case by four weeks 

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA July 29, 2022 21:17 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 21:17 IST

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, led by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and comprising Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu, has adjourned the hearing in the case of alleged abuse of judges through the social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram by four weeks.

Advocate Metta Chandrashekhar Rao (standing counsel for the A.P. Legislative Assembly), who was arrested earlier this year for allegedly making disparaging comments on the judges, filed an implead petition saying that the court had passed adverse remarks against him without making him a party to the writ petition concerned.

The Registrar General of the High Court had filed complaints with the CID in April 2020 after the court took suo motu notice of what had been called “an attack on the judiciary.”

Subsequently, the cases were transferred to the CBI, which was still on the lookout for several accused and arrested some others for abusing the judges, to whom motives had been attributed for certain verdicts delivered by them.

