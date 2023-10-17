Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourns hearing of Naidu’s bail plea in skill development scam

October 17, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Three cases relating to Skill Development Scam, Margadarsi, and Kodi Kathi cases were heard by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday.

The High Court adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu seeking bail in the skill development scam in the State. The court posted the matter for hearing to October 19.

S. Pranati, advocate of Mr. Naidu, urged the court to post the matter at a later date. Justice Suresh Reddy, who was hearing the case, posted the matter for Wednesday. Mr. Naidu filed the bail petition after the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court denied bail to him in the case.

Kodi Kathi case

The High Court stayed the trial of Kodi Kathi case in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, Visakhapatnam, for six weeks.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy filed a petition challenging the dismissal of his plea by the NIA Court, Vijayawada, for a deeper probe into the case. J Srinivasa Rao (Srinu) allegedly attacked the Chief Minister at Visakhapatnam International Airport on October 25, 2018.

After hearing the arguments of both the parties on October 13, Justice K. Sreenivasa Reddy adjourned the hearing to October 17. The NIA in its charge sheet filed in the NIA court stated that there was no conspiracy angle in the attack on Mr. Jagan. Subsequently, Mr. Jagan urged the High Court to direct the NIA to probe deeper into the conspiracy angle.

The High Court in its stay order on further hearing on Kodi Kathi case in the NIA Court in Visakhapatnam adjourned it for eight weeks. It also directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court to file a counter to the petition filed by Mr. Jagan.

Margadarsi case

The High Court adjourned the hearing of a case filed by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in the alleged threatening and illegal transfer of shares in the Margadarsi Chit fund company case to Wednesday.

Gadireddy Yuri Reddy, son of Gadireddy Jagannath Reddy, one of the founders of Margadarsi Chit Funds, filed a complaint with the AP CID, that his shares in Margadarsi were transferred to Sailaja Kiron’s name using forged signatures and documents. Based on the complaint, the CID filed a case in the High Court, which came up for hearing on Tuesday. The petitioner claimed that he was forced to transfer the shares at gun-point. An FIR was registered under Sections 420, 467, 120-B, read with IPC section 34 registered against Ramoji Rao as Accused 1 and Sailaja Kiron as Accused 2.

The High Court posted the matter with an assurance that no hasty action would be taken against Margadarsi Chairman Ramoji Rao and Managing Director Sailaja Kiron by the State CID. The court said that it would issue orders based on the merits of the case if there were no assurances. Advocate Sivakalpana Reddy, representing the CID, assured that no hasty action would be taken and requested the court to adjourn the case to Thursday to facilitate submission of the details. The court, however, adjourned the case to Wednesday.