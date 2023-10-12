ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourns hearing of Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea in skill case to October 17

October 12, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chandrababu Naidu is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central jail on being remanded by the ACB court till October 19.

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court building at Nelapadu village capital area, in Amaravati. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Justice K. Suresh Reddy of Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) has adjourned the hearing of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s bail petition in the skill development scam case to October 17. He directed the CID to file a counter by the above date. 

Mr. Naidu is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central jail on being remanded by the ACB court till October 19. A division Bench of the Supreme Court is due to hear on October 13 the SLP filed by Mr. Naidu’s against the HC’s dismissal of his petition to quash the CID FIR and the ACB Court’s remand order.

