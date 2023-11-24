HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourns govt.’s plea against stay on SI recruitment to November 29 

The court says it will get the height of the aggrieved candidates measured again in the presence of officers authorised by it, and warns of imposing ₹1 lakh penalty on each of them if their allegation of erroneous measurement is proved wrong

November 24, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday adjourned a writ appeal filed by the government against the stay imposed by a single judge Bench on the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SIs) of police to November 29.

Earlier this month, the single judge Bench had stayed the SI recruitment process while hearing a petition filed by some candidates, whose allegation was that they were disqualified on the basis of erroneous remeasurement of their height after being declared as qualified in a previous round of physical tests.

The Division Bench said it would get the height measurements taken again in the presence of officer(s) authorised by it, and directed the petitioners’ advocate to give in writing the number of candidates likely to appear for the exercise again.

The court warned that it would impose a penalty of ₹1,00,000 on each one of the aggrieved candidate if their claim (that the measurements were faulty) proves to be wrong.

