ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourns Chandrababu Naidu’s anticipatory bail plea in liquor case to Nov. 21 

October 31, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The CID will continue its investigation and file a counter, Advocate-General S. Sriram tells the High Court  

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu

Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court posted the anticipatory bail petition filed by TDp national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the case related to granting of licence to distilleries for hearing to November 21.

Advocate-General S. Sriram told the High Court that no orders were necessary in the present case as interim bail was granted to Mr. Naidu on health grounds in the skill development scam case, which expires on November 28, when he has to surrender. Hence, there was no basis for the petitioner to apprehend his arrest.   

Mr. Sriram insisted that it was a case of looting of the resources by Mr. Naidu, who sought to ‘convert every resource of the State into his asset’. The CID would continue its investigation and file a counter, he added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The CID’s accusation against Mr. Naidu is that certain policy decisions taken by his government between 2014 and 2019, contrary to the recommendations of an expert committee, had caused a reduction in the State’s revenues and benefited some private companies.

Mr. Naidu’s advocates contended that it was another false case brought up now with mala fide intentions. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US