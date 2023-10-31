Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourns Chandrababu Naidu’s anticipatory bail plea in liquor case to Nov. 21 

October 31, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court posted the anticipatory bail petition filed by TDp national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the case related to granting of licence to distilleries for hearing to November 21.

Advocate-General S. Sriram told the High Court that no orders were necessary in the present case as interim bail was granted to Mr. Naidu on health grounds in the skill development scam case, which expires on November 28, when he has to surrender. Hence, there was no basis for the petitioner to apprehend his arrest.

Mr. Sriram insisted that it was a case of looting of the resources by Mr. Naidu, who sought to ‘convert every resource of the State into his asset’. The CID would continue its investigation and file a counter, he added.

The CID’s accusation against Mr. Naidu is that certain policy decisions taken by his government between 2014 and 2019, contrary to the recommendations of an expert committee, had caused a reduction in the State’s revenues and benefited some private companies.

Mr. Naidu’s advocates contended that it was another false case brought up now with mala fide intentions.