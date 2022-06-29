Andhra Pradesh: Help of officials sought for speedy disposal of human rights cases

20 cases settled in a day at Sitting Camp in Kakinada, says APSHRC Chairman

Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) Chairman Justice Mandhata Seetharama Murti sought the cooperation from the government officials for speedy disposal of cases pertaining to violations of human rights during a ‘Sitting Camp’ on Wednesday.

“The Commission feels that time and other resources can be saved if the government officials extend their cooperation during these camps,” Justice Murti told the media at the district Collectorate.

The ‘Sitting Camp’ is an initiative launched by the APSHRC to ensure speedy disposal of cases in major cities across the State by inviting all stakeholders including the victims and the respondents.

“We have received an overwhelming support from the government officials during the camps held in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram. In Kakinada alone, at least 20 cases were settled in a single day,” said Justice Murti.

After COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has decided to conduct more ‘Sitting Camps’ to reach out to the victims near their localities instead of hearing the cases in the Commission’s headquarters in Kurnool, he added.

“The Commission aims at promotion and protection of human rights and address the violations. We are creating awareness in that direction,” said Justice Murti.

APSHRC non-judicial member G. Srinivasa Rao accompanied Justice Murti during his three-day tour.