Andhra Pradesh: Heavy inflows leave Bahuda in spate in Srikakulam

Third warning will be issued if inflows cross 58,436 cusecs, say officials

K Srinivasa Rao SRIKAKULAM
September 11, 2022 20:44 IST

The brimming Bahuda river near Itchapuram in Srikakulam district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

At a time when the Vamsadhara and the Nagavali rivers are receiving moderately inflows, the Bahuda river has been in spate in Srikakulam district since Sunday morning.

According to officials, with heavy inflows from its catchment areas in the neighbouring Odisha, the Bahuda received 41,024 cusecs of water near the Itchapuram Old Bridge.

The irrigation officials said the situation was under control even as the river caused floods in the areas bordering Itchapuram town.

The third and final flood warning would be issued if the inflows crossed 58,436 cusecs, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the Madduvalasa reservoir received around 21,510 cusecs of water, with heavy inflows into the Nagavali.

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar has asked the revenue and irrigation officials to monitor the flood situation in view of the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) forecast of rain in the next three days.

The district received 85.2 mm rainfall by Sunday morning, while the cumulative rainfall in this season was put at 727.4 mm. Srikakulam town recorded a rainfall of 20 mm on Saturday and Sunday, followed by Gara ( 12.2 mm) and Etcherla (10.2 mm).

