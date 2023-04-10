Andhra Pradesh: Heatwave predicted for next two days in coastal districts

April 10, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director, B.R. Ambedkar, on Monday, cautioned the public on the heatwave conditions predicted in the State.

He said that temperatures close to 40 0 C were recorded in 21 mandals in the State on Monday and that about 26 mandals would experience heatwaves on Tuesday and a total of 69 mandals would have heatwaves on Wednesday.

Mr. Ambedkar has appealed to the public, particularly the aged and the children, not to get exposed to direct sun, to stay hydrated and avoid journeys during this period.

“We are sending alerts to the public through SMS to their mobile phones on the rising heatwaves and the precautions to be taken,” the APSDMA MD said.

According to the weather prediction by the department, the temperature is likely to cross 40 0 C in all these mandals, said Mr. Ambedkar, and appealed to the public to take necessary precautions on these days.

Addateegala, Nellipakala, Chintur, Gangavaram, Rajavommangi and Vara Ramachandrapuram mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Kotavuratla, Narsipatnam, Natavaram, and Makavarapalem mandals in Anakapalle district, Korukonda, Gokavaram, Rajanagaram and Seetanagaram mandals in East Godavari district are predicted to have heatwaves on Tuesday.

Kukunur in Eluru district and Gandepalli, Prathipadu, Jaggampeta, Kirlampudi, Kotananduru, Peddapuram, and Eleswaram mandals in Kakinada district are also predicted to experience heatwaves on Tuesday.

In Parvathipuram Manyam district, Garugubilli, Jayammavalasa, Veeraghattam and Komarada mandals will have heatwave conditions on April 12, the MD said.