Andhra Pradesh: Hearing aids distributed free of cost to the needy

Deendayal Sravana Foundation organises programme to commemorate birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
September 25, 2022 23:44 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan participating in the birth anniversary celebrations of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has launched the distribution of hearing aids free of cost to the needy from the underprivileged sections, at a programme organised by the Deendayal Sravana Foundation, at Siddhartha Auditorium here on Sunday.

The programme was organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, who was the co-founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

On the occasion, the Governor said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was a proponent of the theory of integral humanism, and values of cultural-nationalism, and a strong follower of Gandhian socialist principles such as ‘Sarvodaya’ and ‘Swadeshi.’

Mr. Harichandan appreciated the services of the organisation in mitigating the problem of people suffering from hearing loss in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Founder and chairman of Deendayal Sravana Foundation R. Ramanjaneyulu and Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia were among those who attended the programme.

