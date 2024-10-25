Andhra Pradesh Health Minister reassures residents after diarrhoea outbreak in Palnadu

Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav visited Anjanapuram Colony in Dachepalli, Palnadu district, following reports of a diarrhoea outbreak, on Friday. After inspecting water pipeline projects on Friday, he spoke with affected families and clarified that no deaths were caused by the outbreak. He reported that 17 individuals had been admitted with stomach pain symptoms, with an additional seven receiving treatment at home.

“The State government has taken immediate action to address the outbreak. Municipal and Revenue Departments are ensuring that residents face minimal disruption,” Mr. Yadav assured. Local MLA Yerapatineni Srinivasa Rao, MLC Janga Krishnamurthy, and District Collector P. Arun Babu joined the Minister during the visit.

As part of long-term solutions, Mr. Yadav announced plans for a new mineral water plant in Anjanapuram Colony, allocating ₹25 lakh for the project to improve clean water access. He promised that necessary infrastructure improvements would start promptly to meet residents’ demands.

The Minister also instructed local health officials to monitor the situation closely. The district administration confirmed that the diarrhoea situation is under control, with no new cases reported. Water supply is being managed through tankers, and local borewells have been temporarily shut down to ensure safe drinking water.

Collector P. Arun Babu assured that six people receiving medical care are in stable condition, with continuous monitoring by health officials.

