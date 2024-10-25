GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister reassures residents after diarrhoea outbreak in Palnadu

Local borewells temporarily shut down, water supply being managed through tankers; no new cases have been reported and the situation is under control, asserts district administration

Updated - October 25, 2024 06:59 pm IST - DACHEPALLI (PALNADU)

Sambasiva Rao M.

Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav visited Anjanapuram Colony in Dachepalli, Palnadu district, following reports of a diarrhoea outbreak, on Friday. After inspecting water pipeline projects on Friday, he spoke with affected families and clarified that no deaths were caused by the outbreak. He reported that 17 individuals had been admitted with stomach pain symptoms, with an additional seven receiving treatment at home.

“The State government has taken immediate action to address the outbreak. Municipal and Revenue Departments are ensuring that residents face minimal disruption,” Mr. Yadav assured. Local MLA Yerapatineni Srinivasa Rao, MLC Janga Krishnamurthy, and District Collector P. Arun Babu joined the Minister during the visit.

As part of long-term solutions, Mr. Yadav announced plans for a new mineral water plant in Anjanapuram Colony, allocating ₹25 lakh for the project to improve clean water access. He promised that necessary infrastructure improvements would start promptly to meet residents’ demands.

The Minister also instructed local health officials to monitor the situation closely. The district administration confirmed that the diarrhoea situation is under control, with no new cases reported. Water supply is being managed through tankers, and local borewells have been temporarily shut down to ensure safe drinking water.

Collector P. Arun Babu assured that six people receiving medical care are in stable condition, with continuous monitoring by health officials.

Published - October 25, 2024 06:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / communicable diseases

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.