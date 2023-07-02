HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh Health Minister dares Naidu for open debate on Aarogyasri scheme

July 02, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
The State government has spent over ₹10,100 crore on providing free treatment to 36 lakh people under the Aarogyasri scheme in the last four years, says Health Minister Vidadala Rajini. | Photo Credit: File photo

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini has said that more 36 lakh people have been treated free of cost under Dr. Y.S.R. Aarogyasri scheme during the last four years in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media on Guntur on July 2 (Sunday), Ms. Rajini dared Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and national general secretary N. Lokesh for an open debate on the Aarogyasri scheme.

She said that the the TDP national president and his son were levelling ‘baseless allegations’ over the implementation of the scheme. “ The YSRCP government has ensured that most of the people have been covered under the scheme. The government has spent more than ₹10,100 crore on providing treatment free of cost to 36 lakh people during the last four years,” said the Minister.

She dared Mr. Lokesh to reveal the number of medical procedures available under the Aarogyasri scheme during the tenure of the TDP.

“The YSRCP government has included all the families with annual income less than ₹5 lakh and covered 85% of the population under the scheme,” she added.

