Andhra Pradesh Health Minister asks medical colleges to set up helplines for students to check ragging

February 28, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajini has asked the medical colleges to set up a 24x7 helpline for the students to report cases of ragging and other issues.

Ms. Rajini, along with Director of Medical Education Dr. Vinod Kumar, Dr. Y.S.R. University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr. K. Babji, Registrar Dr. V. Radhika Reddy and others, held a review meeting with the principals of medical colleges, at Mangalagiri on February 28 (Tuesday). The meeting was held to discuss the welfare of the students of medical colleges in the wake of a PG medical student’s death due to ragging in Telangana.

Ms. Rajini asked all the medical colleges to stay vigilant against any unlawful activities on the respective campuses.

She asked the Medical Education Director and university’s Vice-Chancellor to supervise the anti-ragging committees and review the situation regularly. “There are reports of doctors misusing PG students for their private clinics. No student should be overburdened with work. Counselling centres and yoga centres need to be set up on the campuses,” the Minister said.

She said that students should be provided with all opportunities such as complaint boxes and helplines to reach out to the higher authorities.

The Minister asked the college management to set up surveillance cameras at important places on the campuses. “There should be separate lodging and dining timings for the seniors and juniors in hostels,” she said.

District residency programme

Ms. Rajini said that every medical college should implement the District Residence Programme as a part of which every PG student should work in a rural clinic for at least three months.

With this programme, 250 specialist doctors will be available in rural areas across the State, she said.