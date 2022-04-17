Andhra Pradesh: Health melas across State from today

The Department of Health and Family Welfare of Andhra Pradesh will organise ‘health melas’ for five days across the State as part of the week-long celebrations of the fourth anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (HCWs) under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In a release on Sunday, Public Health Director G. Hymavathi said the melas would be conducted in 72 revenue divisions between Monday and Friday.

As part of the mela, basic healthcare services, dental, ENT, eye, gynaecology and paediatric services would be provided. Screening for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and oral cancer would also be done.

Family planning and reproductive healthcare services, blood donation camps and health education camps would be conducted, she added.

The week-long celebrations began on Saturday with teleconsultations as part of the ‘e-Sanjeevani’ programme at all the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres. Yoga and wellness sessions were organised on Sunday.