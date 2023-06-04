Andhra Pradesh Health Dept. sets up medical camp as viral fevers break out in Chittoor village

June 04, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Health Department of Andhra Pradesh has set up a medical camp at Mallareddikandriga in Vijayapuram mandal of Chittoor district, close to the Tamil Nadu border, as the village has been reeling under viral fever cases since the last fortnight.

The health officials from Chittoor and Nagari set up a medical camp in the village where more than 100 people have undergone treatment for vital fevers at various private hospitals in the last 15 days. As many as 27 cases were identified on June 4 (Sunday) alone.

Additional District Medical and Health Officer P. Ravi Raju, who inspected the village, said that a brisk fever survey was undertaken at Mallareddikandriga.

“We have covered all the households in the village. Viral fevers have also been reported in the peripheral areas of Nagari, Nindra mandals, and other parts of the Vijayapuram mandal. The survey revealed that several residents of Mallareddikandriga work as daily wagers in Tamil Nadu and they are suspected to have contracted the infection in the neighbouring State,” said Dr. Ravi Raju.

He, however, said that there was nothing to worry about as the Health Department was equipped to deal with the issue. “Apart from conducting the medical camp, we have collected samples from patients and sent them for analysis to ascertain what type of virus it is,” said Dr. Ravi Raju.

Meanwhile, several residents of the village complained that they were suffering from high fever, body pain, and splitting headache.

