Andhra Pradesh: Headmaster accused of sexually assaulting 11 primary school students in Chittoor district

Accused on the run; shocking details come to light

The incident of a teacher allegedly sexually assaulting 11 girl students of Classes IV and V at a government primary school of Bangarupalem mandal came as a shock to the parents, police, and Education Department officials.

Though the incident was reported to the officials late on Friday evening, it came to light on Saturday, with the police launching a search for the elusive teacher, currently under suspension.

According to District Educational Officer Shriram Purushottam, the accused is also the headmaster of the school in a remote area. On Friday evening, the parents of a girl grew suspicious when their child complained of pain in her private parts. On insistence, the girl reportedly broke down with her parents. The parents immediately rushed to the school and tried to detain the teacher, but he had fled by then. The DEO on receiving information from the village residents rushed there and conducted an inquiry.

“Several girls also complained against the teacher, alleging sexual abuse. The matter was immediately informed to the Collector and the teacher was placed under suspension. We have informed the revenue authorities and a criminal case was filed against the accused, who is currently absconding,” the DEO said.

The official said that during the inquiry, the children had come out with disturbing facts, ranging from alleged molestation to rude attacks on their bodily parts. “To intimidate the children and to desist them from informing the parents, the teacher reportedly used to reportedly keep a chalk piece tied to a thread. Saying that it is thali (mangalasutram), the teacher would allegedly threaten the girls that it would be tied to them. According to the children, his abnormal behavior included combing their hair, putting bindis on their forehead, and allegedly applying lipstick to them,” Mr. Purushottam said.

Meanwhile, the Bangarupalem police said a team was on the lookout for the accused, and that he would be arrested under the POCSO Act “any time”.