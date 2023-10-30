HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh HC to pronounce judgment on Chandrababu Naidu’s interim bail plea in skill case on October 31

The remand of the TDP national president will expire on November 1

October 30, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
N. Chandrababu Naidu has sought interim bail for getting proper treatment for his skin and eye ailments. 

N. Chandrababu Naidu has sought interim bail for getting proper treatment for his skin and eye ailments.

Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court will pronounce judgment on the interim bail petition filed by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case on October 31.

He heard the arguments put forth by Additional Advocate General P. Sudhakar Reddy who appeared for the APCID and senior advocates Siddharth Luthra and Dammalapati Srinivas who appeared for Mr. Naidu. 

Mr. Naidu’s prayer was to grant at least interim bail to enable him to get proper treatment for his skin and eye ailments. The AP-CID had earlier asserted that the best possible healthcare facilities were provided to Mr. Naidu, because he is a high-profile prisoner and his family raised concerns about his condition in the Rajahmundry Central Prison, where he had been lodged since September 10. 

As far as Mr. Naidu’s regular bail petition is concerned, Justice Mallikarjuna Rao said that he would deal with the matter on a later date. Mr. Naidu has been sent on judicial remand to jail for allegedly being the main conspirator in the skill development scam case. The remand is scheduled to expire on November 1.

