Andhra Pradesh: HC dismisses MP’s plea to reach Bhimavaram by chopper  

Justice C. Manavendranath Roy of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed a house motion petition filed by Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju seeking permission to land in a helicopter at SRKR Engineering College or Delhi Public School, Bhimavaram, at 9 a.m. on July 4 in order to participate in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju in which Prime Minister is taking part.

Mr. Ramakrishna Raju sought a direction to West Godavari district Collector and Superintendent of Police to allow his arrival in a chopper, expressing an apprehension that some fringe elements, who owed their allegiance to people at the helm of affairs in the State government, might disturb his travel plan (if he came by road).

Special government pleader C. Sumon appeared for the District Collector, government pleader Y.N. Vivekananda for the SP, and government pleader (home) for the Chief Secretary.

They brought to the court’s notice the security arrangements made by the Special Protection Group (SPG) and other issues connected thereto.