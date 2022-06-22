Andhra Pradesh: HC Committee on Juvenile Justice releases posters, video on child abuse awareness

The campaign material was prepared by the NTR district administration

Members of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Committee on Juvenile Justice including Justice Kongara Vijayalakshmi, Justice G. Ramakrishna Prasad and Justice V. Sujatha released posters on child abuse awareness as part of a campaign titled ‘STOP Child Sexual Abuse’ at the High Court on Tuesday.

The committee also approved an eight-minute video that educates children on topics like ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’ and helpline numbers such as 1098, 100 and 101. The posters and the awareness video were made by the NTR district administration.

Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata and officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare Department were present.

Mr. Dilli Rao said that the committee has suggested displaying the posters in all classrooms of private, government and aided schools, special children's homes, Anganwadi centres, colleges, ward and village secretariats, panchayat offices, malls, exhibitions, bus stops, hostels as well as on school buses.

Also, the committee suggested highlighting the words 'Shout', 'Run' and 'Tell' on the posters so that children in need can raise an alarm when faced with an inconvenient situation with adults.

The committee also suggested screening of the video at all schools and asked authorities to give orientation to school managements on how to call and lodge a complaint via 1098 Childline.

The committee reviewed the recent sexual abuse case reported at Annamma Special School for the Differently-Abled and Street Children Rehabilitation Centre in Ibrahimpatnam.

The committee is keen on using the posters and the awareness video in all other districts.