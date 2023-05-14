Andhra Pradesh HC Chief Justice Mishra exhorts advocates to improve communication skills 

May 14, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

AP High Court (HC) Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra has said the onus of spreading awareness of citizen rights and the means to ensure the protection of those rights lies with the advocates.

He attended the inaugural session of a three-day residential orientation programme for advocates, jointly organised by the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh and KL Deemed to be University as the chief guest. The programme was held on the premises of the latter at Vaddeswaram in Guntur district on Sunday.

Justice Mishra stressed the need for advocates to be up-to-date with legal updates and improve the efficiency of their communication in the courtrooms. He also urged the lawyers to communicate well with the clients outside the court as well in order.

He insisted that advocates should develop both written and spoken communication skills. “If you are not articulate in the courts, a smart judge may pick faults out of your own submissions, and you will most likely lose the case. Therefore, what not to say in a court is sometimes more important. Please keep it in mind that 90% of what you practice in courts will not be taught (in the Law college), and 90% of what you learn will not be applicable in courts,” he said.

Earlier, Justice Mishra, HC judge A.V. Sesha Sai, Bar Council chairman Ghanta Rama Rao, KL Deemed to be University Chancellor Koneru Satyanarayana and Vice-Chancellor G. Parthasarathi Varma lit the ceremonial lamp.

AP Human Rights Commission Chairman Justice Mandhata Seetharama Murti and Bar Council members Muppalla Subba Rao and Brahmananda Reddy and HC advocate and All India Lawyers’ Union State general secretary Narra Srinivasa Rao and others were present.