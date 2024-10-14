ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh has the most conducive atmosphere for businesses, says Lokesh at U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum Summit 

Published - October 14, 2024 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The A.P. government is providing far better incentives for setting up industries than other States and it has great geographical advantages, he says

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Minister for Information Technology & Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh speaking at the US - India Strategic Partnership Forum - India Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Monday.

Minister for Information Technology and Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh asserted that Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) has the most conducive atmosphere for businesses as it was providing far better incentives for setting up industries than other States and it has great geographical advantages that has the potential to transform A.P. into a developed State. 

Addressing the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum - India Leadership Summit at New Delhi on Monday, Mr. Lokesh expressed confidence that the target of providing 20 lakh jobs to the youth would be achieved with the cooperation of the private sector and due to the proactive policies of the State government. Due priority was given to the promotion of start-ups, he stated.

He said the AP Economic Development Board was revived for speedy grant of permissions to industries and an advisory council has been set up with experts in the private sector. Mr. Lokesh said that skill census being done in order to improve the skills of youth and others in the productive age, for which household data was being gathered. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US