GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh has the most conducive atmosphere for businesses, says Lokesh at U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum Summit 

The A.P. government is providing far better incentives for setting up industries than other States and it has great geographical advantages, he says

Published - October 14, 2024 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Minister for Information Technology & Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh speaking at the US - India Strategic Partnership Forum - India Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Monday.

Minister for Information Technology & Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh speaking at the US - India Strategic Partnership Forum - India Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Monday.

Minister for Information Technology and Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh asserted that Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) has the most conducive atmosphere for businesses as it was providing far better incentives for setting up industries than other States and it has great geographical advantages that has the potential to transform A.P. into a developed State. 

Addressing the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum - India Leadership Summit at New Delhi on Monday, Mr. Lokesh expressed confidence that the target of providing 20 lakh jobs to the youth would be achieved with the cooperation of the private sector and due to the proactive policies of the State government. Due priority was given to the promotion of start-ups, he stated.

He said the AP Economic Development Board was revived for speedy grant of permissions to industries and an advisory council has been set up with experts in the private sector. Mr. Lokesh said that skill census being done in order to improve the skills of youth and others in the productive age, for which household data was being gathered. 

Published - October 14, 2024 09:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.