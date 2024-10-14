Andhra Pradesh has the most conducive atmosphere for businesses, says Lokesh at U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum Summit 

Minister for Information Technology and Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh asserted that Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) has the most conducive atmosphere for businesses as it was providing far better incentives for setting up industries than other States and it has great geographical advantages that has the potential to transform A.P. into a developed State.

Addressing the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum - India Leadership Summit at New Delhi on Monday, Mr. Lokesh expressed confidence that the target of providing 20 lakh jobs to the youth would be achieved with the cooperation of the private sector and due to the proactive policies of the State government. Due priority was given to the promotion of start-ups, he stated.

He said the AP Economic Development Board was revived for speedy grant of permissions to industries and an advisory council has been set up with experts in the private sector. Mr. Lokesh said that skill census being done in order to improve the skills of youth and others in the productive age, for which household data was being gathered.