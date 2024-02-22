GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh has slipped into anarchy under YSRCP rule, alleges Nara Bhuvaneshwari

Ganja smuggling and atrocities against women are on the rise in the State, and unemployed youth are forced to migrate to neighbouring States in search of greener pastures, she says during her Nijam Gelavali programme

February 22, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
The YSRCP government has subjected even the anganwadi and municipal workers to brutal oppression, alleges Nara Bhuvaneswari.

The YSRCP government has subjected even the anganwadi and municipal workers to brutal oppression, alleges Nara Bhuvaneswari. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday observed that Andhra Pradesh slipped into a state of anarchy under the YSRCP rule.

Addressing a gathering of TDP cadres during her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ yatra at Kammapalli village of Punganur Assembly constituency, Ms. Bhuvaneswari alleged that the YSRCP government was supporting ganja trade in the State. Atrocities against women were on the rise in the State, she alleged. The TDP cadres were being subjected to physical attacks, she added.

Asserting that Mr. Naidu was unjustly imprisoned for 53 days for questioning the “anti-people” policies of the YSRCP government, she said that the party activists too were harassed in a similar way.

Ms. Bhuvaneshwari further alleged that the YSRCP government subjected even the anganwadi and municipal workers to brutal oppression. It was unfortunate that the unemployed youth were forced to migrate to neighboring States in search of greener pastures.

As part of her yatra, Ms. Bhuvaneswari visited the families of Venkatapati Naidu and Doraswamy at Kammapalli and Padagalavaripalli villages of Punganur constituency, and extending a financial assistance of ₹3 lakh each to them.

