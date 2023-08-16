HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh has lost its brand image in the last four years, says Chandrababu Naidu

Precious years have been wasted without any development, and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should be defeated in the people’s court in 2024, says TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

August 16, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MANDAPETA

The Hindu Bureau
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at the statue of Sir Arthur Cotton, during a rally in Konaseema district on Wednesday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at the statue of Sir Arthur Cotton, during a rally in Konaseema district on Wednesday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that Andhra Pradesh had lost its brand image in the four years.

Mr. Naidu, who kick-started his three-day tour of the Godavari region, was addressing a public meeting in Mandapeta Assembly segment in Konaseema district.

“The State has lost its brand image in the country. Precious four years have been wasted without any development. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should be defeated in the people’s court in 2024,” Mr. Naidu said.

The TDP supremo said that neither the Ministers nor the YSRCP leaders were able to respond to the observations he made on status of irrigation projects during his ‘Yudha Bheri’ campaign.

Referring to liquor sales in cash in the State, Mr. Naidu questioned why was the State government not adopting technology in liquor trade.

“What is preventing Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy from allowing online transactions in government liquor outlets?” he questioned.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.