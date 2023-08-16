Andhra Pradesh has lost its brand image in the last four years, says Chandrababu Naidu

August 16, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MANDAPETA

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that Andhra Pradesh had lost its brand image in the four years.

Mr. Naidu, who kick-started his three-day tour of the Godavari region, was addressing a public meeting in Mandapeta Assembly segment in Konaseema district.

“The State has lost its brand image in the country. Precious four years have been wasted without any development. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should be defeated in the people’s court in 2024,” Mr. Naidu said.

The TDP supremo said that neither the Ministers nor the YSRCP leaders were able to respond to the observations he made on status of irrigation projects during his ‘Yudha Bheri’ campaign.

Referring to liquor sales in cash in the State, Mr. Naidu questioned why was the State government not adopting technology in liquor trade.

“What is preventing Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy from allowing online transactions in government liquor outlets?” he questioned.