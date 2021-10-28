Andhra Pradesh has become a narcotics hub, alleges Pawan

‘Wilful inaction of the government affecting entire nation’

Even as the ruling and opposition parties continued to trade barbs over the large-scale cultivation of cannabis in the State and smuggling of other drugs, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan tweeted on Wednesday that Andhra Pradesh had become a narcotics hub due to the indulgence of many drug lords in the activity.

He said the entire nation was getting affected by the “wilful inaction of the government.”

Posting the video clips in which Delhi Assistant Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Meena, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, Bangalore Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant and Nalgonda Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath purportedly told the media that the origin of huge quantities of drugs seized by them was traced to Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said it was a matter of serious concern, and urgent action was needed to stem the rot.

He alleged that Andhra Pradesh was supplying ganja to Pune, Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. The supply of drugs to Kerala was also from Andhra Pradesh, he alleged, and added that even the Delhi police had unearthed a major drug racket that had its links to the State.

He further said that the ganja crop in the Agency areas stretching from Visakhapatnam to Tuni in East Godavari district would be ready for harvest in November and December, when larger consignments would be going out to the markets where the substance commands a high price.

Previously, the Excise Department used to destroy the crop, but now they were after ganja being smuggled out. As a result, the root cause of the problem remained, the JSP leader said.

“Poor, uneducated youth are falling into the trap of ganja cultivation, which is a serious socio-economic issue that has to be sorted out in public interest. Keeping these in view, the government should take remedial action to save the future generations, and not be under the pretence that nothing happened at all,” he said.