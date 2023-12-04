Andhra Pradesh has approved Master Plan for capital city of Amaravati, says Centre

December 04, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - GUNTUR

At a time when the Andhra Pradesh government is planning to shift a part of its functions to Visakhapatnam by setting up transit offices of the State Secretariat, the Central government’s reply on the capital issue has triggered a debate on Amaravati as the capital city of the State.

In a reply to a question raised by Rajya Sabha member Javed Ali Khan on December 4 (Monday), Minister of State for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore maintained that the capital city of Amaravati had an approved Master Plan.

The Rajya Sabha Member had asked the Ministry that “Whether it is a fact that 39% of the State capitals do not have active master plans, which act as an essential tool for urban governance and long-term city development”.

Replying to the question, the Minister explained that, “As per the 12th Schedule of the Constitution, Urban Planning is the function of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Urban Development Authorities. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) supplements efforts of Urban Local Bodies and States through schematic interventions, and provides technical and financial support to State and ULBs.”

He further maintained that as per the information compiled by the State governments, 26 States had approved Master Plans for their capitals.

He added that the MoHUA had launched a Sub-Scheme on Formulation of GIS-based Master Plans for 500 AMRUT Cities (at present 461 AMRUT cities are on board). As on date, ₹408.94 core has been approved and ₹192.25 crore has been released under the Sub-Scheme. Draft GIS based Master Plans have been prepared for 330 towns, out of which final GIS-based Master Plans have been notified for 180 towns. Many State capitals cities have formulated master plans under the Sub-Scheme, he explained.

The State capitals cities, which are not having master plans are also under process to formulate the same, he added.

