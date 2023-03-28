ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Harsha Preetham named Andhra Kesari varsity NSS Assistant Coordinator

March 28, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali

Andhra Kesari University Vice-Chancellor M. Anji Redddy and Registrar B.Hari Babu presenting the appointment order to Mande Harsha Preetham Dev Kumar in Ongole on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Mande Harsha Preetham Dev Kumar has been appointed National Social Service Assistant Coordinator of Andhra Kesari University here.

Giving away the appointment order on Tuesday, University Vice-Chancellor M. Anji Reddy and Registrar B. Hari Babu noted that Prof. Harsha Preetham had inspired the students of the Acharya Nagarjuna University Ongole campus hitherto to take up social service activities like Swachh Bharat, Swachhata Pakhwada, anti-plastic drive, blood donation, awareness on HIV/ AIDS, coronavirus, etc., He thanked the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar for reposing faith in him and promised to step up social service activities in a big way in the colleges affiliated to the newly-formed university.

