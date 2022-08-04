Andhra Pradesh: Hard work, time management key to success in Civil Services Examination

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor D. Jamuna addressing the civil service aspirants at a seminar in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

August 04, 2022 18:47 IST

More than 1,000 students take part in seminar organised by The Hindu Future India Club and SPMVV

Around 1,000 students of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam and other universities in Tirupati took part in a day-long seminar on ‘Career in Civils/UPSC’ organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC), in collaboration with the SPMVV, at the Saveri Hall on the university campus on Thursday.

Participating as the chief guest in the programme, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor D. Jamuna said that The Hindu had been igniting the young minds by sharing valuable information on a plethora of subjects of importance.

Newspapers play a major role during preparation of UPSC, APPSC and other competitive examinations, she said.

“Hard work and time management are keys to success in the Civil Services Examination. The aspirants should inculcate self confidence and shun procrastination while pursuing their goals. They should be careful while choosing their mentors and optional subjects for the Civil Services Examination. The mantra for success is to go beyond the comfort zones and focus on the goal,” said Professor Jamuna.

SPMVV Registrar D. Mamatha said that the university was offering ample opportunities for the civil services aspirants.

“Offering programmes in multiple disciplines, the university has the best infrastructure to guide the students through guest lectures and regular bridge courses. The students should judiciously balance their time in managing their academics and the preparation for competitive examinations,” she said.

Head of Department of Journalism and Anthropology Tripura Sundari said many students develop a perception that clearing UPSC examinations is something next to impossible. However, the students should aim at learning more right from tender age and this will help them prepare for competitive exams, she said.

P.V. Lakshmaiah of Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle, during an interactive session with the students, their parents and the faculty members, said that aspirants must shed all fears about the examinations and concentrate on preparation.

“Reading of newspapers is an indispensable part of the preparation. The Hindu is known for providing the required inputs on the contemporary issues to the aspirants, besides improving their language and communication, presentation skills and thought process,” he said.

Dr. Lakshmaiah answered the queries pertaining to preparation, selection of subjects, time management posed by the students during the seminar.