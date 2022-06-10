Andhra Pradesh: handloom exhibition gets under way in Vizianagaram

It will continue till June 26, say organisers

After incurring huge losses during COVID-19 period and lockdown, many artisans of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are trying their luck by establishing stalls at handloom exhibition, Cheneta Hastakala Pradarsana, at Masonic temple, adjacent to APSRTC complex, of Vizianagaram.

The artisans kept many varieties of saris of Pochampalli, Venkatagiri, Mangalagiri and others. Toys of Kondapalli, Etikoppaka, Hyderabad pearls, Black metal, white metal, jewellery, jute bags, wooden furniture and others are also displayed in the exhibition which would continue till June 26. The organisers of the exhibition B. Srinivasa Reddy and B. Shanti hoped that the response from the public would be positive this time. “In spite of increase in cost of living and transport charges, all the items are made available at reasonable prices,“ said Mr. Srinivasa Reddy.