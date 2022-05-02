Andhra Pradesh Haj panel selects 1,201 pilgrims through draw of lots

They need to deposit passports, fitness certificates, pay-in-slips for a deposit of ₹81,000

The Andhra Pradesh Haj Committee led by its chairperson Ghouse Lazam conducted the Qurrah (draw of lots) in Kurnool on Monday and published the names of 1,201 piligrims who were chosen of the 1,416 people who had submitted applications for the pilgrimage.

Mr. Lazam said that the persons chosen through the draw of lots needed to deposit their passports, health and fitness certificates, pay-in-slips for a deposit of ₹81,000. They need to submit six recent passport size photographs along with the certificates.

Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan and Minority Welfare Principal Secretary Md. Imtiaz were also present on the occasion. The details pf the chosen pilgrims can be seen on the website htpps://apstatehajcommittee.com.

Mr. Ghouse said that the pilgrims would leave either from Hyderabad or Bengaluru airports. He assured that all assistance required for the pilgrims will be provided.

The applications seeking assistance to pilgrims with annual income of less than ₹3 lakh for expenses other than travel expenditure (₹60,000) and ₹30,000 to the pilgrims with income more than ₹3 lakh per annum will be processed at the earliest, he said.

Helpline

The pilgrims can seek help from the A.P. State Haj Committee in person or by dialling toll-free number 1800-4257873, 0866-2471786 or writing mail to aphalcommittee@gmail.com .