Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: GVL urges Railway Minister to withdraw two cases pending against Kapu leaders

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA July 29, 2022 20:25 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 20:25 IST

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has thanked the Central government and Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw for withdrawing the five cases registered by the railway police against those allegedly involved in the torching of Ratnachal Express during the agitation for OBC reservation at Tuni in 2016.

In a letter to the Union Minister, Mr. Narasimha Rao said the acts of arson, damage caused to railway property and setting the train on fire had not been done by the leaders and members of the Kapu Garjana Mahasabha, but perpetrated by criminals.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kapu leaders against whom cases were booked suffered physically, mentally and financially in the last six years for acts of some unscrupulous individuals, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Narasimha Rao said he was happy that the Andhra Pradesh government had withdrawn 51 cases, including five cases registered by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

But two cases, one under investigation by the CBCID and the second in trial stage in the VII Additional Magistrate Court for Railways, Vijayawada, are still pending.

He requested Mr. Vaishnaw to withdraw those cases as well or file a closure report in the trial court as may be required in order to give relief to the Kapu leaders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
politics
Caste violence
Read more...