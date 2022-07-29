Andhra Pradesh: GVL urges Railway Minister to withdraw two cases pending against Kapu leaders

July 29, 2022 20:25 IST

They were registered following arson during Kapu Garjana Mahasabha in 2016

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has thanked the Central government and Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw for withdrawing the five cases registered by the railway police against those allegedly involved in the torching of Ratnachal Express during the agitation for OBC reservation at Tuni in 2016.

In a letter to the Union Minister, Mr. Narasimha Rao said the acts of arson, damage caused to railway property and setting the train on fire had not been done by the leaders and members of the Kapu Garjana Mahasabha, but perpetrated by criminals.

Kapu leaders against whom cases were booked suffered physically, mentally and financially in the last six years for acts of some unscrupulous individuals, he said.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said he was happy that the Andhra Pradesh government had withdrawn 51 cases, including five cases registered by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

But two cases, one under investigation by the CBCID and the second in trial stage in the VII Additional Magistrate Court for Railways, Vijayawada, are still pending.

He requested Mr. Vaishnaw to withdraw those cases as well or file a closure report in the trial court as may be required in order to give relief to the Kapu leaders.