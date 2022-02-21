Andhra Pradesh: GVL trying to create rift among Kapus, allege community JAC leaders

‘BJP Rajya Sabha member is ignoring key leaders in talks over getting BC status for the community’

Kapu Nadu district president and Kapu Joint Action Committee (JAC) convener Thota Rajeev has alleged that BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao is trying to creating a rift among Kapus by ignoring prominent Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham and Kapu JAC leaders in his talks on the BC reservation issue.

The BJP Rajya Sabha member held talks on the issue with some BJP leaders, who represent the JAC but had never participated in the struggle for regaining the lost BC status of Kapus, while ignoring prominent leaders from the Kapu community like BJP State president Somu Veerraju and former president Kanna Lakshminarayana, Mr. Rajeev told a media conference here on Monday.

Condemning the attitude of Mr. Narasimha Rao towards the community, the JAC leader demanded that the Kapu community, which was deleted from the BC list in an unscientific manner in the past, be re-included in the list. He said that attempts by the BJP leader to divide the Kapus for political mileage, would be met with united struggles.

‘Divide and rule policy’

He recalled that the previous government had sent a proposal to the Centre for including Kapus in the BC list but the BJP government at the Centre had put the proposal in cold storage without taking any decision on it. He warned that the BJP would be taught a lesson in the next general elections, if it tried to implement the ‘divide and rule’ policy of the British.

Action plan

Kapu Nadu State secretary and INTUC vice-president Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao demanded that the BJP government rectify its mistake and include Kapus in BC list, within three months. A joint action plan would soon be announced by the JAC for achievement of Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh, continuation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) in the public sector, early operationalisation of South Coast Railway (S Co R) zone and sanctioning of funds for the Polavaram project.