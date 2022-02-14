Smart motion detection system comes in handy to curb crime in isolated areas

Smart motion detection system comes in handy to curb crime in isolated areas

A few months ago, a young woman who was with her friend, was threatened at knife-point and allegedly molested under the railway bridge at Tadepalli in the dark. It took weeks for the Guntur Urban Police to crack the case, as there was no conclusive evidence in the form of CCTV surveillance.

The incident set the minds thinking, and Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, K. Arif Hafeez came up with a smart solution. The smart solar light with motion detection system with portable motion alert facility was a potent tool to control crime in unmanned areas. Meanwhile, the Koneru Lakshmaiah University at Kunchanapalli came up with a project which the Guntur Urban Police is planning to install in at least 10 places.

“Fast growing cities like Guntur have their own unique problems such as a high density of migrant population and lesser civic amenities, including efficient street lighting. These areas are emerging as hotspots for crime and since physical surveillance is not possible round the clock, the Urban police have come with a smart solution. We had witnessed a demo and are planning to launch the project in few areas on a pilot basis before scaling up the project,’’ said Mr. Hafeez.

The project was done under the guidance of Director, Students Activity Centre, P. Sai Vijay, Head of Department, Electrical, J. Samlal, assistant professor D. Kalyan and students S. Lokesh, P. Prudhvi and Ch. Raja Chowdary.

The main components of the project are the solar panel, street light and a backup storage device. The motion detection system uses highly capable and large range detectable PIR sensors to detect any movement within a radius 15 metres and sends an alert to any connected device through a GSM module.

The working principle involves connecting a 12V, 100W solar panel to a LDR module, which can detect the light source and can operate . When there is no natural light , the LDR panel detects the intensity of the light and turns on the light connected to the module. The PIR module is connected with the same source as supply and parallel connected to the GSM module. The PIR module will sense the human movement and send it to the GSM module and initiate a text message to the nearest police control room for future surveillance.

The total initiation was operated with a storage battery which can assess at any time with no interruptions.