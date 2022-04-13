Andhra Pradesh: Guntur police launch traffic WhatsApp helpline

Are you sick of traffic snarls upsetting your daily schedules? All you need is to send a WhatsApp message to the phone number given by the Guntur District Police to 8688831595.

Launching the traffic helpline, Superintendent of Police, K. Arif Hafeez said the helpline was being launched so that people could air their grievances to the police directly. The traffic police in turn would respond to the issues immediately and solve them.

Mr. Hafeez said that a traffic action plan was also being chalked out and signboards would be arranged at key points to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Additional SP, D. Gangadhar, Traffic CIs Seshagiri Babu and Naik were present.