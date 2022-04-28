Andhra Pradesh: Guntur police crack murder case, arrest two accused

32-year-old woman was killed by a man who made sexual advances

Hours after a 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed at her home in Tummapudi village of Duggirala mandal, a special team of Guntur police cracked the murder case and arrested two accused.

Superintendent of Police K. Arif Hafeez said the police arrested Maridu Siva Satya Ram (27) and Korrapati Venkata Sai Satish (24). Siva Satya Ram reportedly confessed to the police that he had strangulated the woman as she rejected his sexual advances.

Mr. Hafeez said the woman, who had been living separately from her husband, allegedly was in a relationship with Sai Satish for some months. On Wednesday, Sai Satish went to her house. Siva Satya Ram, who is a friend of Satish, began forcing her to have a relationship and when she refused, he allegedly strangled her using her saree.

The two men then fled the place after taking away the mobile phone of the deceased.

Based on a complaint by the woman’s mother, a Mangalagiri rural police team launched an investigation and nabbed the accused and recovered the mobile phone from them.

“The murder is a fallout of sexual jealousy and the preliminary investigation revealed that only Siva Satya Ram committed the murder, but we have also included Sai Satish, as he had not informed the police and fled with the main accused,” the police office said.

Political slugfest

The incident witnessed some political slugfest as TDP leaders tried to stage a protest at the GGH in Tenali. The TDP leaders protested demanding that the body be kept until the arrival of Nara Lokesh but the family members urged them to let them perform funeral rites.

Minister for Social Welfare Meruga Nagarjuna, former Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita and AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma visited the hospital. The State government announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh and a house site to the family.

Later, Mr. Lokesh reached Tummapudi and interacted with family members.