Andhra Pradesh: Guntur police arrests one for robbery at SKT Exports, recovers over ₹19 lakh

December 19, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - GUNTUR

Search has been launched for another person who is absconding

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Guntur SP, K. Arif Hafeez, addressing the media at his office on Monday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The Guntur police on Monday arrested one person in connection with the SKT Exports robbery case and recovered ₹19,21,020 from him besides launching a search for his accomplice who is absconding. 

A case was registered at Nagarampalem police station after the owner of SKT Exports lodged a complaint.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Guntur SP K. Arif Hafeez said the arrested, Gonela Sankar(34), a resident of 18th line Nallacheruvu and working as a labourer at SKT Exports, had accessed sensitive information including where the money was kept and how the lock was opened.

After conducting a recce, Sankar, along with his relative P. Nageswara Rao(34), reached the office premises on Saturday night and threw chilli powder into the eyes of the security person and tied his hands and fed chicken to the dogs. The duo then broke the locks of the office and locker and escaped with ₹20 lakh.

While Nageswara Rao escaped with some money, Sankar held majority of the stolen money, which was recovered by the police. He said the accused will be produced in the court as per the procedure and an investigation is on.

