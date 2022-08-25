Andhra Pradesh: Group-I aspirants file perjury petition in High Court

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
August 25, 2022 21:39 IST

The candidates who alleged that major irregularities had been committed in the evaluation of the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-I Mains examination (held in 2019) answer sheets, filed a perjury petition against Principal Secretary (General Administration - Services) and APPSC Secretary in the A.P. High Court a couple of days ago, accusing them of misleading the court.

They prayed for a direction to the HC Registrar General, or a competent or authorised officer, to make a complaint under Section 340 of the Criminal Procedure Code in order to get an inquiry done with regard to the offence punishable under Section 195 of the Indian Penal Code committed in relation to their original petition.

Besides, the petitioners wanted the common order passed by a single Judge earlier to be recalled and appropriate orders be passed, by arguing that the respondents did a fraud on them by suppressing facts pertaining to the said evaluation. The perjury petition was posted for hearing on September 7, 2022.

