Andhra Pradesh: Groundnut seeds price fixed at Rs.51.48 per kg as registration begins in Anantapur

Distribution bound to be delayed owing to Ministers’ bus yatra

Distribution bound to be delayed owing to Ministers’ bus yatra

The registration by farmers for the purchase of subsidised groundnut seed began in the right earnest with the government fixing the subsidised price at ₹51.48 per kg, but the distribution of seeds might get delayed with suppliers unable to provide the required quantity of seeds on time.

Usually, distribution of seeds on 40% subsidy begins on May 15 every year, but this year it might begin only by May 28. Last year the distribution began on May 17.

So far, of the 1.10 lakh quintals in Anantapur and 1.25 lakh quintals needed in Sri Sathya Sai districts, the A.P. State Seeds Development Corporation had been able to position 27,000 quintals in Anantapur and 32,000 quintals in the SSS district in 300 Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

The Seeds Corporation expects to position at least 50% of the required quantity by the end of next week. At the Irrigation Advisory Board meeting on Friday, district in-charge Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy had said that unless more than 50% quantity was positioned, the sale would not begin.

The YSRCP BC, SC/ST, Minorities Minister’s Bus Yatra is scheduled for May 29 in Anantapur, hence the distribution is likely to begin on May 28 or May 30, by which time a sufficient quantity of seeds would be placed at the RBKs by the APSSDC.

APSSDC District Manager J. Dhanalakshmi said that while the seed had been positioned at 300 RBKs, it would be done in another 100 by next week. Anantapur Joint Director of Agriculture Chandra Naik said registrations picked up pace on Saturday.

Supply reduced

In Kurnool district, while the sale of seeds was 23,000 quintals last year, it had been brought down to 20,000 quintals this year, but officials did not foresee even that much demand with many farmers switching over to cotton and chilli.

The revised estimate given to Kurnool APSSDC is 16,300 quintals, of which 2,500 quintals had been positioned at RBKs, said District Manager T. Srinivasulu. The sale would begin only after the farmers deposit the non-subsidy amount at the RBKs after registration and each farmer gets a maximum of 3 bags of 30 kg each.

Farmers cautioned

Agronomy scientist Y. Pavan Kumar said that farmers should not rush into sowing now after seeing the pre-monsoon showers, and wait till at least 50mm of rain was recorded at one place in three or four consecutive days in red soil and 70 mm in black soil.