Andhra Pradesh: Grand welcome for Minister; protest over Cabinet rejig dies down

There were mixed reactions from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs in Kurnool and Anantapur districts to the Cabinet reshuffle by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Five councillors of Allagadda Municipality threatened to resign from their posts in support of Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy’s candidature as a Minister, but their voices fell silent later. It is no secret that Mr. Chakrapani Reddy was an aspirant for Cabinet berth. Even as his name was doing the rounds in the party circles, he failed to get the berth and Gummanur Jayaram was retained.

Mr. Jayaram received a warm welcome when he arrived in Kurnool on Thursday evening. Party workers and Kurnool MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan Mohammed led the welcome rally as a crane garlanded the Minister.

In Anantapur district, Rapthadu MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy arrived in his constituency. He got a warm reception by his followers who took out a vehicle rally. On the Facebook page, they went live with the programme and announced that with or without a Ministerial berth, Mr. Prakash was their leader.

Supporters of Rayadurg MLA and Government Whip Kapu Ramachandra Reddy staged a rasta roko on the National Highway on Wednesday. The agitation subsided now. In the neighbouring Kalyandurg Assembly Constituency, massive preparations are on for welcoming MLA K.V. Ushasri Charan, who has been appointed as the Minister for Women and Child Welfare.