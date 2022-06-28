Andhra Pradesh: GPF amount withdrawn without consent, alleges employees’ association 

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Association president K. Suryanarayana has stated that the GPF amount was withdrawn from the accounts of the government employees. The amount has been withdrawn without consent of the employees.

Speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, Mr. Suryanarayana said he was surprised to see a message that ₹83,000 was debited from his GPF account. Upon enquiring with the employees in other parts of the State, it was found that GPF amount was withdrawn from their accounts as well. It is estimated that nearly ₹800 crore was debited from about 90,000 employees across the State.

“We feel that the government has taken back the DAs which were credited to the employees for the last six months. The government needs to explain in this regard,” he said.

Special Chief Secretary (Finance) S.S. Rawat did not respond to query in this regard.