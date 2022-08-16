Andhra Pradesh: Govt.’s welfare schemes reflect spirit of Independence, says Minister

Minister for women and child welfare K.V. Ushasri Charan presenting the ‘Police Seva Pathakam’ to a police officer at 76th Independence Day celebrations in Chittoor on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Celebrating the 76th Independence Day is a moment of pride, and all sections of society should work together for the development of the country and State by taking inspiration from the freedom fighters, said Minister for Women and Child Welfare K.V. Ushasri Charan on Monday.

The Minister was participating in the Independence Day celebrations held at Police Parade Grounds here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said: “The YSRCP government has initiated many schemes for the welfare of people. Family Doctor scheme, for one, provides the best medical and health care to the rural people. Based on a model developed in European countries, the scheme aims to solve 80% of health problems at the village level.”

The COVID vaccination drive was a big success in Andhra Pradesh, Ms. Ushasri Charan said, adding that the State government was at the forefront in tackling the pandemic.

Listing out the achievements of Chittoor district on health and other fronts, the Minister said that ₹5 crore was spent on 10,429 people in the district so far.

As part of the ‘Jagananna Ammaodi’ scheme, ₹230.02 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of 1,53,345 mothers in the district for the academic year 2021-2022.

Under ‘Nadu-Nedu’, ₹401.83 crore was spent in the second phase, while 1,655 classrooms were constructed in 441 schools at ₹208.24 crore. Under ‘Jagananna Gorumudda’ scheme, 1,74,524 children in 2,475 schools are being provided quality nutritious mid-day meal scheme and under ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ ₹32.13 crore is being spent, she said.

On the irrigation front, the Minister said that about 50% of the modernisation works have been completed, and upon completion, 5,257 acres of ayacut would be stabilised. She said that ₹2,144.50 crore was earmarked for the construction of 3 balancing reservoirs under RDMP (Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project) through GNSS and HNSS link canal to carry Krishna river water from Gandikota project to western mandals of Chittoor district through sub-canals.

Earlier, the Minister took the guard of honor and watched the police parade. Later, the Minister presented the appreciation letters to the officials of various government departments.