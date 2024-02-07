Andhra Pradesh govt. will fill 6,100 teaching posts in three months, says Education Minister

February 07, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has announced that the government will release the notifications for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and District Selection Committee (DSC)-2024 for filling 6,100 teacher posts.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat on February 7 (Wednesday), Mr. Satyanarayana said that the notification for TET would be released on February 8 and DSC on February 12.

There are 2,280 vacancies of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGTs) posts, 2,299 School Assistant (SA) posts, 1,264 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts, 215 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts and 42 principal posts.

The government will set up examination centres in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, apart from across Andhra Pradesh. The Minister said that the YSRCP government had filled 14,219 teacher posts so far.

Examination schedule

He said that the TET would be computer-based examinations and would be conducted between February 27 to March 9. The results will be announced on March 14. The notification for the DSC will be released on February 12 and computer-based screening tests will be conducted between March 15 to 30. The results will be announced on April 7, said Mr. Satyanarayana.

