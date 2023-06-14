ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh govt. using revenue deficit grant by Centre to clear dues of small contractors, says YSRCP leader

June 14, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - GUNTUR

The State is confident of receiving another ₹12,911 crore for Polavaram project as soon as the Union Cabinet approves the proposal, he says 

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Andhra Pradesh government is utilising ₹10,461 crore, which was released by the Union government under the revenue deficit grant fund for the 2014-15 financial year, to clear all small bills of contractors below ₹5 lakh as per the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, a senior leader of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has said.

The contractors whose bills are yet to be cleared can expect payment in the next phase, he said.

The YSRCP leader, during a discussion, hinted that the government would get an additional ₹4,000 crore from the Central government through other provisions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once the State government receives this money it could be used for clearing the dues of contractors if needed,” he said.

Apart from this, the State government is confident of receiving another ₹12,911 crore for Polavaram irrigation project as soon as the Union Cabinet approves the proposal. 

“The Union Ministry of Finance and the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti have given their nod for it and only the approval of the Cabinet is pending,” YSRCP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said in an interaction with the media.

Once the State government receives this amount, the total additional funds from the Centre in the first quarter of the financial year would touch ₹27,372 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US