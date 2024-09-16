Andhra Pradesh govt. urged to set up more Fast Track Special Courts for Rape and POCSO cases

The Chittoor-based NGO Rural Education and Liberty (REAL) has urged the Andhra Pradesh government to establish more Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) to ensure timely justice in rape and POCSO cases.

In a statement released here on Monday, REAL secretary S. Rama Rao said that the New Delhi-based NGO, India Child Protection (ICP), had recommended establishing 1,000 additional FTSCs to address case backlogs utilising the Nirbhaya Fund.

He said that without additional FTSCs, it will be impossible to clear the backlog of rape and POCSO cases, thus indefinitely delaying justice to the victims. He further urged the State government to set up the FTSCs to provide rehabilitation and compensation for victims and promote legal deterrents.

Mr. Rao further noted that only when the IPC recommendations were followed, the existing backlog cases of around 2.02 lakh rape and POCSO cases could be cleared within the next three years. He also emphasised the importance of tracking case disposal status and real-time data on acquittal and conviction in the FTSCs.