GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh govt. urged to set up more Fast Track Special Courts for Rape and POCSO cases

He appeals to the government to follow India Child Protection’s recommendation of establishing 1,000 additional FTSCs to address case backlogs utilising the Nirbhaya Fund

Published - September 16, 2024 06:50 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

The Chittoor-based NGO Rural Education and Liberty (REAL) has urged the Andhra Pradesh government to establish more Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) to ensure timely justice in rape and POCSO cases.

In a statement released here on Monday, REAL secretary S. Rama Rao said that the New Delhi-based NGO, India Child Protection (ICP), had recommended establishing 1,000 additional FTSCs to address case backlogs utilising the Nirbhaya Fund.

He said that without additional FTSCs, it will be impossible to clear the backlog of rape and POCSO cases, thus indefinitely delaying justice to the victims. He further urged the State government to set up the FTSCs to provide rehabilitation and compensation for victims and promote legal deterrents.

Mr. Rao further noted that only when the IPC recommendations were followed, the existing backlog cases of around 2.02 lakh rape and POCSO cases could be cleared within the next three years. He also emphasised the importance of tracking case disposal status and real-time data on acquittal and conviction in the FTSCs.

Published - September 16, 2024 06:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.