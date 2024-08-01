Andhra Pradesh govt. urged to implement Supreme Court verdict on sub-classification of SC quota

Members of the Kula Vyatireka Porata Samithi (KVPS) on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to allow States to sub-categorise Scheduled Caste reservations.

In a statement on August 1 (Thursday), the outfit’s State president O. Nallappa and general secretary A. Malyadri said the Supreme Court had addressed a long-pending issue paving the way for sub-classification of the SC reservations, which, they asserted, would allow wider protection for under-represented groups.

Stating that they were in favour of sub-classification of SC reservations even in the past, they said in 2004, the apex court had held that it would violate the right to equality and had ruled that the Scheduled Castes list must be treated as a single, homogenous group.

But on August 1, a seven-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, allowed the States to go ahead with sub-classification.

They said the State government should initiate immediate measures to implement sub-classification of quota without any further delay. Accusing the BJP-led coalition government at the Centre of privatising key public sector units, they pointed to the NDA government’s admission in Parliament that as many as 8,72,246 vacant posts in various government sectors had to be filled. “This only goes to prove that the government is completely neglecting the public sector and is interested in encouraging the role of private parties in all spheres,” they said.

They said there were a large number of backlog posts in States across the country but the ruling parties had not been taking measure to fill them.

The samithi leaders demanded that the Centre undertake a survey to arrive at the final number of vacant posts and initiate immediate measures to fill them as per the instructions given by the apex court. They said right and fair decisions taken by the governments was the only way to end backwardness among Dalit communities.

